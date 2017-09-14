Elementary school in Charlotte locked down for police activity - | WBTV Charlotte

Elementary school in Charlotte locked down for police activity

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A Charlotte area elementary school is currently locked down in west Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Allenbrook Elementary school was locked down Thursday morning due to "police activity in the area."

This is along the 1400-block of Allenbrook Drive, off Freedom Drive.

WBTV is working to get more information.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

