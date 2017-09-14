100-mph chase of stolen car involved drunk 13-year-old teen, NC - | WBTV Charlotte

100-mph chase of stolen car involved drunk 13-year-old teen, NC deputies say

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
CHARLOTTE, NC (Mark Price/The Charlotte Observer) -

A 13-year-old was arrested in eastern North Carolina for driving 100 mph – while intoxicated – in a stolen car, according to media outlets in eastern North Carolina.

It happened Sept. 6, at about 9 p.m. in Clinton, about 190 miles east of Charlotte, reported the Sampson Independent.

The vehicle belonged to the teen’s parents, who reported it stolen the same night, reported media outlets.

Law enforcement told the Sampton Independent they began pursuing the teen at speeds of up to 100 mph before stopping the vehicle on U.S. 701 north of Clinton. While speaking with the driver, officers detected an odor of alcohol and the teen admitted to drinking a Four Loko, reported the Independent. Four Loko is a line of alcoholic beverages.

The teen submitted to a breathalyzer test, and the results were positive, reported TV station WRAL in Raleigh.

The 13-year-old was taken to the Clinton Police Department, where he was arrested under juvenile petitions, reported WRAL.

Deputies are working with Clinton Police and the teen’s parents on the most appropriate way to deal with thee offenses, it was reported.

