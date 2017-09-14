Salisbury Police respond to two overdose calls including driver - | WBTV Charlotte

Salisbury Police respond to two overdose calls including driver behind the wheel

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Police in Salisbury responded to two overdose calls on Wednesday, including one involving a man passed out behind the wheel of a car.

Just before 10:00 am an officer spotted a car stopped at the intersection of Partee and West Horah Streets.  The officer found Damon Todd Shipton, Jr., 27, of Goodnight Road, passed out behind the wheel.

Shipton was treated at the scene by Rowan County EMS, then taken to the magistrate's office.

Police said that heroin and a syringe were found in the car.

Shipton was jailed under $5000 bond, charged with drug possession, impaired driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At approximately 11:00 pm police responded to an overdose call in the 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue.  That person was also treated at the scene.

