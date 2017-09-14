Annual 'Biker Blues BBQ' event this weekend at Tilley's in Salisbury

A popular event that draws bikers, motorcycle enthusiasts, and BBQ cooks and fans from several states takes place this weekend in Salisbury.

Tilley's Harley-Davidson on Bendix Drive is hosting the annual Biker Blues and BBQ Rally on Friday and Saturday.

The event kicks off at 7:00 am Friday with vendor set-up and check-in for the teams vying for the BBQ championship. The contest is a Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned event.

Nearly forty vendors with a variety of products will be on site.

There's music on the main stage with Dixie Revival playing at 6:30 and classic rock band Nantucket taking the stage at 8:00 pm.

A full day of events is planned on Saturday with the annual Tom McGrath Charity Poker Run beginning at 9:00 am.

The poker run benefits the VA Medical Center Hospice Unit

BBQ tasting and judging goes on throughout the day with the award ceremonies beginning at 4:00 pm. More than $15,000 in prize money will be distributed, including a $3000 Grand Champion prize.

"With over 65 teams coming from many different states and all across North Carolina to compete for the title of Grand Champion, the 2016 event was one of the largest team participation events in North and South Carolina," the event web site read. "Estimates of attendance for the 2016 event have been estimated at over 4,000 people attending over the two day event. Past events have documented people from as far away as Delaware, California, Maryland and Florida have come to enjoy the festivities."

To learn more about the event, visit: http://www.bikerbluesbbqrally.com/

