BLOG: Isolated showers possible Thursday

* Pesky Irma Showers

* Mostly Quiet Though

* Steady Eddie Forecast

As Irma moves up through the eastern Great Lakes region Thursday, it will drag yet another weak boundary across the region over the next 24 hours, keeping isolated showers alive during this period.

Any chance of rain ends before the weekend approaches, but with the sun's return also comes heat and a bit of humidity as well. Perhaps we're in for a touch of Indian Summer before we say goodbye for good. Through early next week, sunshine will dominate, afternoon readings will run in the mid 80s with overnight lows mainly in the mid 60s - just a little bit above average for mid-September.

Jose remains a Category 1 storm out in the Atlantic. As of now, the official NHC forecast maintains Jose as a Cat 1 hurricane over the next five days and for now, safely off the Carolina coastline.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

