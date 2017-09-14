Explosions At House; Equifax Breach Update

Good morning to you on this Thursday, 14 September 2017, from the WBTV News morning team. We hope you’ll join us for WBTV News This Morning from 4:30 to 9 AM for the area’s best, most complete, and accurate morning newscast.

A house in north Charlotte destroyed by fire overnight…witnesses say they heard several explosions at the house. The family living there managed to get out safely.

One person is dead following a bank robbery, police chase, and crash in Gaston County. We have new details.

Concerns are being raised over a road with a very sharp turn in Harrisburg. There have been many wrecks along the road. Our Micah Smith will be LIVE with new information.

We have the latest on cleanup operations following Hurricane Irma. President Trump will be visiting Naples today to survey the damage.

Closer to home, crews have fixed most of the power outages that were affecting the Charlotte area.

If you’ve been affected by the Equifax breach, local financial security experts say you need to act now! Anchor John Carter has a special report this morning to help guide you through the process of protecting your credit and other financial issues.

Kristen Miranda will have breaking news…and news just in…as she monitors multiple news sources throughout the newscast in the Alert Center this morning.

Al Conklin, Charlotte’s most experienced morning meteorologist, is tracking your forecast…including what to expect this weekend.

Chris Larson is monitoring the roads situation around Charlotte and will have plenty of details for you from the First Alert Traffic Center.

All that and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV…then 7 to 9 AM on the Bounce Channel. Plus, we have several special, in-studio guests during our 8 AM hour on Bounce.