Explosions At House; Equifax Breach Update

A house in north Charlotte destroyed by fire overnight…witnesses say they heard several explosions at the house. The family living there managed to get out safely.
One person is dead following a bank robbery, police chase, and crash in Gaston County. We have new details.
Concerns are being raised over a road with a very sharp turn in Harrisburg. There have been many wrecks along the road. Our Micah Smith will be LIVE with new information.
We have the latest on cleanup operations following Hurricane Irma. President Trump will be visiting Naples today to survey the damage.
Closer to home, crews have fixed most of the power outages that were affecting the Charlotte area.
If you’ve been affected by the Equifax breach, local financial security experts say you need to act now! Anchor John Carter has a special report this morning to help guide you through the process of protecting your credit and other financial issues.
By now, you've heard about the breach of the financial records of Equifax, the credit reporting bureau. You may be among the millions of people whose financial records have been stolen and that includes your social security number. When asked about ways to protect yourself, financial security experts said you need to act now. "So the first thing we're telling people to do is take advantage of everything that they are offering you. So sign up for the free ...More >>
The fire broke out just before 9:30 p.m. at a home on the 8300 block of Rego Street, off of Lakeview Road.More >>
It is now one week away from the anniversary of the officer-involved shooting death of Keith Scott, which led to riots in Uptown. Nearly one year later, police officers and community leaders sat down together, to discuss what Charlotte has seen since. WBTV’s Steve Crump moderated the event. The big discussion – how to avoid prejudice throughout the city, and within the police department. “Our eyes have been closed because we forgot ...More >>
During the most recent robbery at a food store located on the corner of Tuckaseegee Road and Glenwood Drive, one of the robbers had an interesting conversation.More >>
Harrisburg Town Manager Haynes Brigman confirmed via text message that a formal request has been sent to the NCDOT asking for state officials to take a look at the curve.More >>
