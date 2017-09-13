Crime Stoppers: Serial robbers disguised in horror masks

Charlotte has a male and female serial robbery team. They've hit five convenience stores in the past month and each time, the crime is the same.

Same guns, same Halloween masks, same body shapes, same demands.

But during the most recent robbery at a food store located on the corner of Tuckaseegee Road and Glenwood Drive, one of the robbers had an interesting conversation.

"The one thing that was said as soon as they came in, the clerk raised his hands and said, please don't shoot me," said CMPD Detective Tori Roddey, "and then the female responds, 'put your hands down or I will shoot you.'"

Most of the five robberies were on the west side of town. So what makes all five connected?

"The outfits they're wearing, the heavyset black female, the skinny black male, you can just tell, also the same weapons, one has a handgun, the other has a short barrel shotgun - all this stuff is the same in each incident."

Although the last three stick-ups happened over the course of two days, they have been quiet for the past week.

Does Detective Roddey think the spree is over?

"I don't see them stopping anytime soon. I think we've got to catch them before they do the next one."

If you can help police catch them, Crime Stoppers pays handsomely for tips that identify disguised robbers. Call 704-334-1600.

