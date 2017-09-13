Crime Stoppers: Serial robbers disguised in horror masks

During the most recent robbery at a food store located on the corner of Tuckaseegee Road and Glenwood Drive, one of the robbers had an interesting conversation.More >>
The fire broke out just before 9:30 p.m. at a home on the 8300 block of Rego Street, off of Lakeview Road.More >>
Harrisburg Town Manager Haynes Brigman confirmed via text message that a formal request has been sent to the NCDOT asking for state officials to take a look at the curve.More >>
She could be Charlotte’s first African American female to hold the office of mayor. It could be a tough hill to climb.More >>
This little fighter started week 22 of chemo last Friday and is scheduled for a surgery to remove what’s left of the tongue tumor in the first week of October. After that he’ll have 11 weeks of chemo left.More >>
