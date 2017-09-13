Family of three displaced after north Charlotte home destroyed in fire

The fire broke out just before 9:30 p.m. at a home on the 8300 block of Rego Street, off of Lakeview Road.More >>
Harrisburg Town Manager Haynes Brigman confirmed via text message that a formal request has been sent to the NCDOT asking for state officials to take a look at the curve.More >>
She could be Charlotte’s first African American female to hold the office of mayor. It could be a tough hill to climb.More >>
This little fighter started week 22 of chemo last Friday and is scheduled for a surgery to remove what’s left of the tongue tumor in the first week of October. After that he’ll have 11 weeks of chemo left.More >>
The property on W. White Street near Stewart and Laurel Ave. will likely open in late 2018. It is about 190,000 sq. ft. with room for 10 basketball courts, 17 volleyball courts and a championship court.More >>
