Family of three displaced after north Charlotte home destroyed in fire

A family of three was displaced when their home in north Charlotte was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night, according to officials.

The fire broke out just before 9:30 p.m. at a home on the 8300 block of Rego Street, off of Lakeview Road. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the house when they arrived.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, "several explosions" were reported at the time of the fire.

It took crews about 20 minutes to knock down the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Officials at the scene said the home was deemed unlivable. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

