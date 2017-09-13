Family of four displaced after north Charlotte home destroyed in - | WBTV Charlotte

Family of four displaced after north Charlotte home destroyed in fire

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A family of four was displaced when their home in north Charlotte was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night, according to officials.

The fire broke out just before 9:30 p.m. at a home on the 8300 block of Rego Street, off of Lakeview Road. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the house when they arrived.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, "several explosions" were reported at the time of the fire.

It took crews about 20 minutes to knock down the flames. 

No injuries were reported.

Officials at the scene said the home was deemed unlivable. The Red Cross is assisting the family. Firefighters tweeted that the fire caused $75,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

