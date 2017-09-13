Lobbyist faces criminal investigation after WBTV uncovered unregistered lobbying

She could be Charlotte’s first African American female to hold the office of mayor. It could be a tough hill to climb.More >>
This little fighter started week 22 of chemo last Friday and is scheduled for a surgery to remove what's left of the tongue tumor in the first week of October. After that he'll have 11 weeks of chemo left.
The property on W. White Street near Stewart and Laurel Ave. will likely open in late 2018. It is about 190,000 sq. ft. with room for 10 basketball courts, 17 volleyball courts and a championship court.
A petition with more than 8000 signatures has been established to urge Concord Mills and its parent company, Simon Properties, to adopt a curfew for unsupervised children.
The investigation was prompted in part by a WBTV investigation that questioned why Mark Bibbs was acting as a lobbyist on behalf of a surety company without being registered to lobby on the company's behalf.
