Suspected bank robber dies in crash during police pursuit in Gaston County

A man accused of robbing a bank in Gaston County Wednesday afternoon reportedly died when the vehicle he was fleeing from police in crashed.

Police say the robbery occurred at the PNC Bank on S. New Hope Road around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday in Gastonia. After the robbery, a pursuit with police followed and at one point some money flew out the window.

Investigators say the vehicle crashed near the intersection of U.S. 321 and Crowders Creek Road.

The man accused of robbing the bank died in the crash and a woman who was driving was CaroMont Regional Medical Center with injuries.

No names have been released. Witnesses are being interviewed as a part of the investigation.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the traffic accident.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.