Person killed in crash after bank robbery, police pursuit in Gaston County

One person was killed in a crash that occurred during a police pursuit after a reported bank robbery in Gaston County Wednesday, according to police sources.

The incident began when the PNC bank on New Hope Road was reportedly robbed Wednesday afternoon. Police sources say a chase ensued and the suspect crashed on Highway 321 South near Crowders Creek Road.

Police sources say one person was killed in the crash, but did not give further details.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it is released.

