One injured when plane strikes tug at Charlotte-International Airport

One person was injured when a plane at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport struck a tug while taxiing to the gate Wednesday.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. near the north side of the E terminal at the airport. Officials said the driver of the tug was taken to the hospital.

The tug driver's name and condition have not been released.

The accident involved American Eagle flight 5233, which arrived in Charlotte from Charleston, West Virginia.

Airport officials said travelers could expect residual delays for regional flights departing and arriving in Charlotte. The FAA lifted that ground stop at 5:26 p.m. and said that regional flights were resuming.

No further information has been released.

