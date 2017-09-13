You’re invited to the CLT Boomer Expo on Oct. 7

The Charlotte Observer and its Boomer publication, CLT Boomer, are proud to present the CLT Boomer Expo: Your Next Adventure, an all-day expo at the spacious Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.
This FREE event will feature:
Register today to get updated information as Boom! Your Next Adventure draws closer.
A petition with more than 8000 signatures has been established to urge Concord Mills and its parent company, Simon Properties, to adopt a curfew for unsupervised children.More >>
A petition with more than 8000 signatures has been established to urge Concord Mills and its parent company, Simon Properties, to adopt a curfew for unsupervised children.More >>
Last spring, almost 5,000 CMS third-graders failed the reading test. That was about 40 percent of the class – a percentage that’s very similar to the state average.More >>
Last spring, almost 5,000 CMS third-graders failed the reading test. That was about 40 percent of the class – a percentage that’s very similar to the state average.More >>
The department says the community empowerment initiative will be in the hands of the community organizations. Officers will attend monthly meetings to talk about the data.More >>
The department says the community empowerment initiative will be in the hands of the community organizations. Officers will attend monthly meetings to talk about the data.More >>
The Governor knows it is a challenge for teachers to purchase the pens, pencils, paper, tissue, and other items needed.More >>
The Governor knows it is a challenge for teachers to purchase the pens, pencils, paper, tissue, and other items needed.More >>