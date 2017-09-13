'Suspicious device' found near Morganton apartments, several res - | WBTV Charlotte

'Suspicious device' found near Morganton apartments, several residents evacuated

(Credit: Morganton Police Department) (Credit: Morganton Police Department)
MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) -

Several people who lived in apartments in Morganton were evacuated for some time Wednesday afternoon after a maintenance worker found a "suspicious device" near a dumpster. 

According to the Morganton Police Department, the device was found near a dumpster at the Cedarbrook Apartments on Falls Street in Morganton. The maintenance worker who found the device carried it to the office and then called authorities. 

A robot retrieved the device from the area so experts could examine it. Authorities said bomb technicians shot into the device and it did not explode. 

Police don't believe the device was "workable." Officers are unsure whether someone was trying to build a bomb or simply messing around. 

Four people were home in the immediate apartments when the device was found and were evacuated. It is unclear what time the evacuation will be lifted for those affected residents. 

Police do not know who made the device. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call Morganton Public Safety Department at (828) 438-5293.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

