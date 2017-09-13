Search continues for missing Charlotte woman last seen a year ag - | WBTV Charlotte

Search continues for missing Charlotte woman last seen a year ago

(Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
(Source: NC Department of Public Safety)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police are asking for the public's help finding a Charlotte woman who was last seen in Sept. 2016. 

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 26-year-old Carmen Pinto-Gonzalez last talked to family members around Aug. 22, 2016. Police say there have been several unconfirmed sightings of her in the Charlotte area since then. 

Pinto is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. 

PREVIOUS: Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte woman

Pinto is described as being around 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. Pinto was last seen at an apartment on Waterford Hills Drive on Sept. 13, 2016, located just off of WT Harris Boulevard.

If you know her whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. 

