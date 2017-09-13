Search continues for missing Charlotte woman last seen a year ago

A petition with more than 8000 signatures has been established to urge Concord Mills and its parent company, Simon Properties, to adopt a curfew for unsupervised children.More >>
A petition with more than 8000 signatures has been established to urge Concord Mills and its parent company, Simon Properties, to adopt a curfew for unsupervised children.More >>
York County orchard says some bad apples have forced them to limit opening for apple picking - but they don't mean their fruit, they mean some children.More >>
York County orchard says some bad apples have forced them to limit opening for apple picking - but they don't mean their fruit, they mean some children.More >>
Police are asking for the public's help finding a Charlotte woman who was last seen in Sept. 2016. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 26-year-old Carmen Pinto-Gonzalez last talked to family members around Aug. 22, 2016. Police say there have been several unconfirmed sightings of her in the Charlotte area since then. Pinto is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. PREV...More >>
Police are asking for the public's help finding a Charlotte woman who was last seen in Sept. 2016. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 26-year-old Carmen Pinto-Gonzalez last talked to family members around Aug. 22, 2016. Police say there have been several unconfirmed sightings of her in the Charlotte area since then. Pinto is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. PREV...More >>
Two men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Rock Hill Tuesday night. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, 24-year-old Tremaine Harris and 23-year-old Dyquan Austin reportedly robbed a 42-year-old man of his rent money at gunpoint in the 200 block of Wall Street around 6:30 p.m. After the robbery, the victim went to a local grocery store to call police. Officers arrested Austin on scene and found Harris in a gray Kia Sedan. Harris then allege...More >>
Two men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Rock Hill Tuesday night. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, 24-year-old Tremaine Harris and 23-year-old Dyquan Austin reportedly robbed a 42-year-old man of his rent money at gunpoint in the 200 block of Wall Street around 6:30 p.m. After the robbery, the victim went to a local grocery store to call police. Officers arrested Austin on scene and found Harris in a gray Kia Sedan. Harris then allege...More >>