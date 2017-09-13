Lincoln County church looking for stolen trailer

Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a trailer that was stolen from a Lincoln County church Tuesday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the trailer was stolen from the Real Life Community Church in the 5400 block of E NC 27 Highway Tuesday. The trailer was last known to be at the church on Sunday, deputies say.

Deputies say surveillance video shows a white pickup truck, possibly a Ford F250, pulling into the driveway of the church. The driver of the pickup truck then reportedly backed up and hooked up the trailer, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office believe two or more people may be involved. One person may have been dropped off earlier to cut the lock, the sheriff's office said.

The 14-foot box trailer is white and chrome in color. The trailer contained camping supplies and had the church's name written on both sides in green letters.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

