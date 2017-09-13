Lincoln County church looking for stolen trailer

Two men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Rock Hill Tuesday night. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, 24-year-old Tremaine Harris and 23-year-old Dyquan Austin reportedly robbed a 42-year-old man of his rent money at gunpoint in the 200 block of Wall Street around 6:30 p.m. After the robbery, the victim went to a local grocery store to call police. Officers arrested Austin on scene and found Harris in a gray Kia Sedan. Harris then allege...More >>
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – During a visit to Shamrock Gardens Elementary School to deliver school supplies, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper took time out to talk about putting together an incentive package to lure global digital commerce company Amazon to the state. “It is a company that could make a real difference in a transformative way of our economic landscape,” said Cooper. Amazon is requesting bids for locations to build a sec...More >>
A Rockingham County man who was reported missing Friday was found dead Tuesday night and two people have been charged with murder. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, a Silver Alert was issued for 58-year-old Teddy Ray Compton who was last seen leaving his home in a 2005 Burgundy Ford Taurus around 3 p.m. on Sept. 6. On Tuesday, he was found dead in a field on Godfrey Farm Road around 8:30 p.m. Deputies say they searched for Compton in the Whetstone Creek...More >>
A petition with more than 8000 signatures has been established to urge Concord Mills and its parent company, Simon Properties, to adopt a curfew for unsupervised children.More >>
