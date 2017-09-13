Gov. Cooper: 'North Carolina is the best place for Amazon' - | WBTV Charlotte

Gov. Cooper: 'North Carolina is the best place for Amazon'

Amazon logo (Source: Wikimedia) Amazon logo (Source: Wikimedia)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

During a visit to Shamrock Gardens Elementary School to deliver school supplies Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper took time out of his day to talk about putting together an incentive package to lure global digital commerce company Amazon to the state.

“It is a company that could make a real difference in a transformative way of our economic landscape,” Cooper said.

Amazon is requesting bids for locations to build a second headquarters in North America. The company says the deal could bring 50,000 jobs over several years with an average salary of $100,000, plus a $5 billion construction investment.

Amazon says the commitment would also fuel tens of thousands of indirect jobs and billions of dollars in community investment long-term.

Cooper cited North Carolina’s strong education system as a real difference maker for companies like Amazon looking to put down roots.

“We are going to put our best foot forward with a strong incentive package,” Cooper said. 

Cooper said he is putting together that incentive package and a proposal now.

The Charlotte Chamber and Charlotte Regional Partnership say they are also “aggressively pursuing this opportunity” and plan to submit a proposal. The deadline to submit a proposal is Oct. 19.

Incentives from the city and state level are likely to be part of the bid.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

