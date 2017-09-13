Deputies: Missing Rockingham Co man found dead, two charged with his murder

A Rockingham County man who was reported missing Friday was found dead Tuesday night and two people have been charged with murder.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, a Silver Alert was issued for 58-year-old Teddy Ray Compton who was last seen leaving his home in a 2005 Burgundy Ford Taurus around 3 p.m. on Sept. 6. On Tuesday, he was found dead in a field on Godfrey Farm Road around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies say they searched for Compton in the Whetstone Creek area on Saturday and Sunday after finding "one of his personal affects in that area." The sheriff's office said NC State Highway Patrol's helicopter did an aerial search of the area on Sunday. Compton was not found during either of those searches.

Christopher Len Largen, 29, and Joseph Lee White, 28, were both charged with first-degree in connection with Compton's death. Both men were placed in the Rockingham County Jail with no bond.

Deputies did not say what lead them to believe Largen and White were involved in Compton's death. The suspects are both scheduled to appear in court Monday.

