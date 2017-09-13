Woman starts petition urging Concord Mills to adopt curfew

A petition with more than 8000 signatures has been established to urge Concord Mills and its parent company, Simon Properties, to adopt a curfew for unsupervised children.

The effort comes following a violent incident that took place on Saturday night involving dozens of people.

According to the Concord Police Department, a "large group of juveniles and young adults engaged in disorderly conduct which became physical." The Charlotte Observer reported that there were groups of teens fighting both inside and outside the mall, near Dave & Buster’s and the AMC Concord Mills 24 movie theater.

The Observer said the incident occurred around 9:01 p.m.

Law enforcement officials and mall security "quickly" dispersed the crowd, Concord police said. Even though officers received a report that shots were fired at the mall, there was no sign that gunshots were fired and no one was shot, according to police.

Sanida Sabanija of Concord created the petition on the change.org website.

"I started the petition to make Simon Property Group understand the severity of this situation and demand a change," Sabanija told WBTV. "Upon speaking to them yesterday I now understand they're not interested in the betterment of this community which has graciously accepted them into our fold. They've informed me they will be handing out pamphlets informing parents of the Code of Conduct. This is absolutely infuriating and highly irresponsible considering the sheer amount of violence at the mall. The next step would be to continue to drive this point home with Simon Property Group by contacting their vendors and demanding change."

Sabanija hopes to get 10,000 signatures for the petition.

