Gym bag full of marijuana seized from driver on I-85

More than five pounds of marijuana was found in a gym bag in the trunk of a car driven on I-85 by a Salisbury man, according to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday afternoon a deputy spotted a 2014 Chevrolet Impala speeding near the 68 mile marker.

The deputy followed the car and stopped it as it left the interstate at exit 68.

A Rowan Sheriff's K-9 was called and deputies say the dog immediately picked up on the strong scent of the drug in the trunk of the car.

Deputies found several bags that contained 5.2 lbs of pot. $1000 cash was also seized.

Clarence William West, 48, of Jackson Road, was charged with drug possession and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the illegal drug trade.

Bond was set at $10,000.

