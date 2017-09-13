Woman dives for cover after shots fired at Salisbury home

A petition with more than 8000 signatures has been established to urge Concord Mills and its parent company, Simon Properties, to adopt a curfew for unsupervised children.More >>
A petition with more than 8000 signatures has been established to urge Concord Mills and its parent company, Simon Properties, to adopt a curfew for unsupervised children.More >>
A woman out on a lunchtime walk from her job had to dive for cover when someone fired several shots from a passing car at a house on North Main Street in Salisbury.More >>
A woman out on a lunchtime walk from her job had to dive for cover when someone fired several shots from a passing car at a house on North Main Street in Salisbury.More >>
Vickie Hughes says she went to the island with her husband on August 28 and the two have been trying to come home to Charlotte for over a week.More >>
Vickie Hughes says she went to the island with her husband on August 28 and the two have been trying to come home to Charlotte for over a week.More >>
More than five pounds of marijuana was found in a gym bag in the trunk of a car driven on I-85 by a Salisbury man, according to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office.More >>
More than five pounds of marijuana was found in a gym bag in the trunk of a car driven on I-85 by a Salisbury man, according to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office.More >>