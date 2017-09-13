Woman dives for cover after shots fired at Salisbury home

A woman out on a lunchtime walk from her job had to dive for cover when someone fired several shots from a passing car at a house on North Main Street in Salisbury.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon at around 12:45 according to the police report.

The woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of N. main near 15th Street when a small gray Nissan drove by. The woman saw a light skinned black man hanging out the window, firing a gun at a group of people on the porch of the house at 1523 N. Main.

Shots hit the house, but no one was hurt.

Police recovered "several " shell casings at the scene.

The people at the house told police they didn't know who fired the shots or why anyone would be shooting at the house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

