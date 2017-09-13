Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Presented by Corinne Brown, The Fresh Expert

1 cup farmer’s cheese* or cream cheese, softened

2 cups shredded cheddar, divided**

3 strips cooked bacon, finely crumbled

3 dashes hot sauce ¼ cup plus

1 tbsp. beer or broth

1 garlic clove, peeled and minced

½ tsp white vinegar

¼ tsp. kosher salt

1/8 tsp. nutmeg

½ cup chopped pecans

1. In the base of the Power Chef® System fitted with the blade attachment, combine cream cheese, 1 cup of the cheddar, bacon, hot sauce, beer, garlic, vinegar, salt and nutmeg. Cover and pull cord until well blended. Transfer to a small bowl, cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour. Clean Power Chef® System to prepare for the next step. 2. In the base of the Power Chef® System fitted with the blade attachment, combine pecans and remaining cheddar. Cover and pull cord until pecans are finely minced. 3. Remove cheese spread from refrigerator, form into one large ball, several smaller balls, or log, and roll in pecan-cheddar mixture until well coated. 4. Serve immediately with a variety of crackers, breads, vegetables or fruit, or refrigerate, covered, up to 3 days

Bacon Beer CHEDDAR MAC

1 cup (leftover) Bacon Beer Cheddar Spread (see recipe)

3 dashes hot sauce

3 tbsp. heavy cream

2 tbsp. salted butter, melted

3 cups cooked elbow macaroni

1. In a medium bowl, stir together Bacon Beer Cheddar Spread, hot sauce, cream, butter and macaroni. Transfer mixture to the base of the MicroPro™ Grill. 2. Place cover on grill in casserole position. Microwave on high power 3 minutes. Remove from microwave, let stand 3 minutes. Serve warm.