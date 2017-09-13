Two accused of robbing man at gunpoint - | WBTV Charlotte

Two accused of robbing man at gunpoint

Harris Harris
Austin Austin
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -

Two men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Rock Hill Tuesday night. 

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, 24-year-old Tremaine Harris and 23-year-old Dyquan Austin reportedly robbed a 42-year-old man of his rent money at gunpoint in the 200 block of Wall Street around 6:30 p.m.

After the robbery, the victim went to a local grocery store to call police. Officers arrested Austin on scene and found Harris in a gray Kia Sedan. Harris then allegedly fled the scene before being stopped by police in the parking lot of the Baxter Hood Center on Anderson Road. 

Harris was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a gun during a violent crime. 

Austin was charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a gun during a violent crime. 

The victim's rent money was recovered, police say. 

