2 babies delivered in 2 days at same Burger King

Six men were arrested after a two month long undercover operation where detectives portrayed a child on social media. According to the Lincolnton Police Department, the people were arrested after they arrived to a pre-determined location to the meet the undercover detectives, who were posing as minors, to have an "unlawful sexual relationship." The six men were each taken to the Lincoln County Jail. Robert Richard Quigg, of Valdese, was charged with two counts...More >>
Before making her concession speech, Mayor Jennifer Roberts talked to WBTV about the phone call she made to Vi Lyles the winner of the democratic primary. " I just spoke to her, and said she ran a great race. We ran a great race. I think all of our supporters were really happy, and I look forward to supporting her in the general” she said. Two years ago, she survived a primary, a secondary run off, and won the general election. However, hours after the...More >>
