Man shot in leg in Grier Heights neighborhood

One person was shot in the leg in the Grier Heights neighborhood in south Charlotte Tuesday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting occurred around 10:22 p.m. in the 400 block of Gene Avenue.

Police say two men were sitting in a vehicle in front of a home when they were approached by several people, along with one person who was armed with a gun. The victim who was shot was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with a minor injury.

CMPD said they used their K-9 unit to track down those who were involved. Police have not said whether anyone has been arrested.

It is unclear whether the victim knew the shooter.

