CFD: One person taken to hospital after apartment fire

CFD: One person taken to hospital after apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

At least one person was taken to the hospital following a fire in south Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at the Randolph Hill Apartments in the 3900 block of Burkland Drive around 4:30 a.m. 

The Charlotte Fire Department said the fire started on the outside and the inside of one of the apartments. Firefighters said the fire was contained to one apartment. 

Crews tweeted that 27 firefighters were able to control the fire in nine minutes. 

Firefighters have not said what the extent of the damages are or what started the fire.

