Gastonia utility workers heading to restore power in Georgia, Florida

Utility crew members with the city of Gastonia are heading to southern Georgia and Florida to help restore power to those areas affected by Hurricane Irma.

The crews left Gastonia around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. From there, the crews are planning to travel to Monticello, Georgia.

RIGHT NOW: Gastonia utility crews are preparing to leave for Georgia to help restore power in areas hit by #Irma. #WatchWBTV pic.twitter.com/AFrA0z1NkD — Micah Smith WBTV (@MicahSmith_TV) September 13, 2017

Crew members plan to stay in Monticello, Georgia for approximately two days before heading further south to help those in the Albany or Ft. Valley areas.

Joe Albright, who is the director of enterprise services, said "if those communities have already been assisted, our crews will be heading to Florida." Albright has not said what part of Florida his crews may head.

Crews are expected to be gone for approximately 14 days, Albright said.

