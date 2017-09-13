Argument leads to southwest Charlotte shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in southwest Charlotte Tuesday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooting occurred in the 7600 block of Nations Ford Road near Choyce Road around 11:11 p.m.

Police said two groups of people were arguing when they started shooting at each other. Two of the people were then struck by the gunfire as they were leaving in a vehicle, police said.

The victims and the shooter know each other, officers say.

CMPD said one of the victims has serious injuries and another victim, who is a juvenile, had minor injuries. MEDIC said both of the victims were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main.

No one has been arrested.

Nations Ford Road and Choyce Road were closed for some time following the shooting. Both of the roads have since reopened.

