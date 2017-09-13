Roberts loses Charlotte mayoral primary

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV Newsroom. Today is Wednesday, September 13. Here is a look at what we have been following for you overnight while you were sleeping. There is news developing now. Watch WBTV News This Morning from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

ELECTION RESULTS: There is going to be a new Charlotte mayor in office soon. Incumbent Mayor Jennifer Roberts lost the Democratic primary last night in her bid for re-election. Vi Lyles was able to surpass the mayor to secure the nomination. She will face Republican Kenny Smith. We have reaction from both sides and also from Mayor Roberts. We will also have the results of the city council races as well where there was another shocker for an incumbent.

IRMA: There have been at least 24 deaths in the United States blamed on Irma. The slow process of rebuilding begins in many parts of the southeast and many in our area are being deployed to help. Electric employees for the City of Gastonia and will be leaving to Monticello, Georgia.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is releasing more video from the violent riots in Charlotte almost one year ago, after a decision by a Superior Court judge. The videos show what happened in the days after the shooting death of Keith Scott by a police officer on September 20, 2016. We are breaking down what the video shows.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board had a chance to discuss the full report on the district's latest test scores. They show a dip in reading, science and biology. They also show some students with 20 and 30 percent proficiency rates in certain subjects.

NEW at 6:45 a.m. Do you know when it comes to protecting yourself from mosquitoes you're doing it all wrong! I'm going through the mistakes people are making when it comes to the products they're using and the way you're applying it.

WEATHER ALERT: All is quiet to start but there are visibility issues because of fog. You'll want to get a heads up on where it is. Meteorologist Al Conklin is breaking down where the problem areas are now.

