Mayor Roberts says she will 'support' Lyles in election

Mayor Pro Tem Lyles, leading in the Democratic mayoral primary, thanked supporters and posed for photos Tuesday evening. (Ely Portillo | The Charlotte Observer)

Before making her concession speech, Mayor Jennifer Roberts talked to WBTV about the phone call she made to Vi Lyles, who was the winner of the democratic primary.

"I just spoke to her and said she ran a great race. We ran a great race. I think all of our supporters were really happy, and I look forward to supporting her in the general,” Roberts said.

Two years ago, Roberts survived a primary, a secondary runoff and won the general election. However, hours after the polls closed, incumbent finished with less than 40 percent of the vote which means there will be no runoff.

Even in defeat, Roberts sounded the battle cry for inclusion. She told supporters at the Peculiar Rabbit in Plaza Midwood that "our diversity is our strength."

Several issues perhaps got in her way over the last two years. Under her watch, Charlotte's homicide rate has spiked and more than 60 people have died so far in 2017. It was also one year ago that riots erupted following the police related shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott.

HB2 the so called bathroom bill became a lightning rod issue that pitted Charlotte against state lawmakers in Raleigh.

Roberts says she has no regrets in championing the cause of equality.

"This is all part of moving that forward," Roberts said in defeat. "So that we stand up against discrimination, and I do not apologize for standing up against discrimination."

While voters had their say making the point that Charlotte needs a change in leadership, Roberts says she has no problem supporting Charlotte's mayor pro-tem in the coming weeks and month.

"I'm gonna be behind the democratic nominee 100 percent so it won't be hard," Roberts said.

Roberts' term will end later this year.

