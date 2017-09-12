QUEENS UNIVERSITY: Queens Soccer Ranked Number Eight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s soccer team remains ranked in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Men’s Southeast Region Poll sitting ranked at No. 8 in week two after opening at No. 6.

The Queens men currently sit at 2-1-1 on the year after splitting a pair of matches last week against Peach Belt Conference opponents North Georgia and Flagler. The Royals fell, 1-0, to the Nighthawks before handling the Saints, 4-1, at Dickson Field.

Junior forward Alberto Morales leads the squad with two goals on the season, while fellow junior Edmundo Robinson has three points on one goal and one assist. Junior Ben Wallace has started every game this season in goal.

Queens will open conference play tomorrow night at Wingate University, the defending NCAA DII Men’s Soccer National Champions. Last season the Royals fell 2-1 to the Bulldogs with Oemer Okyar scoring Queens’ lone goal of the match. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Later in the week the Royals will travel to test their strength against No. 13 Lincoln Memorial University. The game is scheduled for Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 p.m.

