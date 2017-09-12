Person rushed to hospital after shooting in Charlotte's Grier Heights neighborhood

One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Charlotte's Grier Heights neighborhood Tuesday night.

The incident happened near the intersection of Montrose Street and Gene Avenue, which just southeast of uptown Charlotte. Police said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

The victim's name has not been released.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

