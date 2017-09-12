Sept Day 12: Dillon Hudgens wants to kick cancer's butt

Sept Day 12: Dillon the Duke Fan

I pull for the Tar Heels but want to recognize this special Blue Devil. Dillon Hudgens is 17 years old and lives in Harrisburg with his family. He is homebound from school right now because on April 25th, 2017, he was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia. He has been in treatments ever since.

His mom Amy describes things in simple terms: “Our ultimate goal," she says, "is to kick cancer’s butt.”

Two days after being told he had cancer, Dillon and his mom were heading to Memphis. He gets treated at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital there.

“We love our doctor,” Amy said. “He has walked us through each step and lets us know what’s happening next. He says Dillon could be in remission in another 2 and a half years.”

Dillon is a huge basketball fan. His favorite college team is Duke University. His favorite professional team is the Golden State Warriors. When it’s not basketball season, he loves cheering for the Auburn Tigers in college football games and Carolina Panthers in the NFL.

When none of those things are in season, he loves to play his PS4.

I was going to head up to meet Dillon and have him teach me a video game or two later today on Facebook Live, but with Hurricane Irma and its after-effects, we had to postpone our date. Can we postpone, Dillon?

Though I can’t say I’ll be rooting for your basketball team, I promise we’re definitely all rooting for you.

:)

-Molly

#SeptDay12

