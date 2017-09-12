Two injured, road closed after three-vehicle crash in Harrisburg

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Cabarrus County Tuesday.

The three-vehicle wreck happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Tom Query Road in Harrisburg. Firefighters said two people were taken to the hospital by Cabarrus EMS.

The victims' names and conditions have not been released.

Tom Query Rd was closed at Caldwell Rd while crews worked the scene. Officials advised drivers to avoid the area.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.