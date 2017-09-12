BLOG: Is Hurricane Jose headed for the Carolinas?

Irma is finally starting to leave us alone. We’re down to a few clouds, a stray shower, and that’s about it. Now, we turn our eyes to the next storm – Hurricane Jose.

We have good news when it comes to Jose. First of all, the storm is considerably weaker than the past few. Right now, it’s a category 1 storm, with 75mph winds. Hurricane force winds extend out 25 miles and tropical storm force winds go out 140 miles from the center of the storm. That strength is not expected to change much over the next few days.

Here’s even better news. Most models are sending Jose around in a circle then keeping it out over the ocean. We aren’t currently expecting to see any impacts from this storm into next week.

Still, we’ll keep watching Jose and let you know if there are any changes.

