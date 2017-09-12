Teen accused of shooting Cornelius officer in 2015 sentenced to prison

A teen accused of shooting a Cornelius police officer in 2015 was sentenced to prison Monday.

The District Attorney's office says 19-year-old Greyson Ferrell pleaded guilty in August to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer.

Lt. James Quattlebaum and officer Jeffery Heinz of the Cornelius Police Department responded to a domestic violence report at a Cornelius home in May 2015 when Ferrell walked down the stairs in a bullet-proof vest and shot Quattlebaum, the DA says.

"He had on a bulletproof vest - that meant he was prepared for it when he did it," said Marilyn Earnhardt, who lives in Cornelius, "So, regardless of his age he was old enough to know better."

Ferrell was 16 at the time.

Officer Heinz then fired at Ferrell, whose vest stopped the bullets but knocked him to the floor.

Quattlebaum was seriously injured and hospitalized but officials say his vest protected him from what would have been a life-threatening injury.

The investigation was turned over to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

PREVIOUS:

Monday, the judge sentenced Ferrell to between 92 and 123 months in prison, the maximum penalty Ferrell was eligible to receive for the assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury charge.

He was also sentenced to an additional 31 to 50 months in prison. The sentence was suspended pending his successful completion of 60 months supervised probation.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.