I-85 corridor project to cause closures in Rowan, Cabarrus counties

Demolition of the Pine Ridge Road Bridge is expected to cause upcoming closures for I-85 between Rowan and Cabarrus counties.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation contractors will begin work to replace the existing bridge, closing a five-mile section of I-85 north between Lane Street and NC 152 from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16 and Sept. 19 through Sept. 22. Work will be underway from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound and southbound detours will be in place using U.S. 29 and Lane Street in opposite directions.

The I-85 corridor project involves replacing and rebuilding several bridges over the interstate. NCDOT plans to add four travel lanes to an eight-mile stretch of the interstate to improve traffic flow in Cabarrus and Rowan counties.

"The contractor is building a more efficient bridge to accommodate the Interstate widening,” said Resident Engineer Kelly Seitz.

The entire project is expected to be complete by November 2019.

