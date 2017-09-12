I-85 corridor project to cause closures in Rowan, Cabarrus count - | WBTV Charlotte

I-85 corridor project to cause closures in Rowan, Cabarrus counties

WBTV WBTV
ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Demolition of the Pine Ridge Road Bridge is expected to cause upcoming closures for I-85 between Rowan and Cabarrus counties. 

The North Carolina Department of Transportation contractors will begin work to replace the existing bridge, closing a five-mile section of I-85 north between Lane Street and NC 152 from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16 and Sept. 19 through Sept. 22. Work will be underway from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound and southbound detours will be in place using U.S. 29 and Lane Street in opposite directions. 

The I-85 corridor project involves replacing and rebuilding several bridges over the interstate. NCDOT plans to add four travel lanes to an eight-mile stretch of the interstate to improve traffic flow in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. 

"The contractor is building a more efficient bridge to accommodate the Interstate widening,” said Resident Engineer Kelly Seitz. 

The entire project is expected to be complete by November 2019.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly