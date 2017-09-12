Rock Hill and Lancaster homes crushed by downed trees

The aftermath of Irma made for a busy day in parts of South Carolina Tuesday.

The Rock Hill Fire Department responded to more than a dozen weather-related calls Monday night. Most were related to power outages and fallen tree limbs, but some were more severe.

“I heard a noise and, 'wam!' Everybody jumped and ran out here,” Sumter Mitchell said. “It shook me up, scared me to death.”

Mitchell and his son had to leave their Twitty Court home in Rock Hill after a tree snapped in half, crashing through their roof and into a back room.

“Oh thank the Lord we weren’t back there, because my son sleeps in the back room,” Mitchell said.

No one was injured, but the family cannot stay in the home. The American Red Cross has helped them with housing.

In Lancaster, you can hardly see one house on Summit Avenue. It was crushed by fallen limbs and snapped trees. Another home on University Drive had several fallen trees and limbs in their yard. A tree service crew stayed busy throughout the day clearing it up.

Meanwhile, linemen were still trying to restore power to parts of Lancaster. The outages caused USC at Lancaster to cancel class for the second day in a row.

Evacuees from Florida, Georgia, and downstate South Carolina were heading out of town to find out what happened to their homes. However, their trips were taking longer than usual because of heavy traffic in the southbound lanes of I-77.

“We’re checking out all the backroads and trying to stay off [Interstate] 95 because I think a lot of people are headed south,” said Kate Clark, a resident outside of Hilton Head.

Despite the traffic and the potential for flooding and damage from Irma, some evacuees were not letting it worry them.

“We don’t worry about a thing. Philippians 4:6 says, 'be anxious about nothing,' so that’s what we live by. We’ve been married 65 years so we trust the Lord in everything,” Libby and Steward Lyndburg said.

