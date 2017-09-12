CHARLOTTE CHECKERS: Checkers Release Training Camp Schedule

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - SEPT. 12, 2017

CHECKERS ANNOUNCE TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

First practice is Sept. 25 at Bojangles' Coliseum

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Checkers today announced dates and times for the team’s 2017 training camp that begins Monday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m.



For the first time since the team moved back to the facility for the 2015-16 season, all training camp practices will be held at Bojangles' Coliseum. A full daily schedule, subject to change, can be found below. All practices are open to media, while the sessions on Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Oct. 4, will be open to the public.



At the conclusion of the camp's first weekend and exactly one week before their regular season begins in Hartford on Oct. 6, the Checkers will play a pair of preseason games, also on the road, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sept. 29 and 30. The team plays its first two home games at Bojangles' Coliseum against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Oct. 13 and 14.



Dates and times are subject to change. Media interested in covering a practice or conducting interviews should confirm with Paul Branecky or Nick Niedzielski using the contact information below.



Training Camp Schedule

DAY

DATE

TIME

EVENT

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Sept. 25

Sept. 26

Sept. 27

Sept. 28

Sept. 29

Sept. 30

Oct. 1

Oct. 2

Oct. 3

Oct. 4

Oct. 5

10AM - 1PM

10AM - 1PM

10AM - 1PM

10AM - 12PM

7:05 PM

7:05 PM

OFF

10AM - 1PM

10AM - 1PM

10AM - 1PM

10AM - 12PM

Team practice

Team practice

Team practice

Team practice

Game @ LV

Game @ LV

OFF

Team practice

Team practice

Team practice

Team practice

