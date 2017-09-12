Multiple CMS schools operating on generators

At least five schools in Charlotte-Mecklenburg were without full power Tuesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says Ashley Park, J.H. Gunn, Hidden Valley, Lansdowne and Irwin had some loss of power.

Operations staff is supporting the schools to ensure they have backup lights, generators, and battery powered lanterns for bathrooms and for food.

CMS says they are working with Duke Energy to determine when power will be fully restored to the schools.

Crest High, Crest Middle, and Union Elementary School in Cleveland County were closed Tuesday due to loss of power.

