CMS: Hidden Valley Elementary closed Wed due to power outage

At least five schools in Charlotte-Mecklenburg were without full power Tuesday, and the district says one of those schools will be closed Wednesday due to the issue.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Tuesday that Ashley Park, J.H. Gunn, Hidden Valley, Lansdowne, and Irwin had some loss of power. Operations staff was supporting the schools to ensure they had backup lights, generators, and battery-powered lanterns for bathrooms and for food.

CMS said they were working with Duke Energy to determine when power will be fully restored to the schools.

Around 5:30 p.m., CMS said that all schools would be open Wednesday with the exception of Hidden Valley Elementary.

All CMS schools are on a regular schedule tomorrow, Wed., Sep. 13, with the exception of @HVeagles, who are experiencing a power outage. — CMS (@CharMeckSchools) September 12, 2017

Crest High, Crest Middle, and Union Elementary School in Cleveland County were closed Tuesday due to loss of power.

