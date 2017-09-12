CMS unveils new 'Char-Meck-A-Nator' student lunch burger - to mixed reviews

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools introduced a new item on students' lunch menu Tuesday, the "Char-Meck-A-Nator." The meatloaf-like burger's unveiling came complete with a commercial - and mixed reviews on social media.

"Straight out of the Child Nutrition test kitchen, try the new Char-Meck-A-Nator! Appearing today in elementary and middle schools. Coming soon to high schools," a post on the district's Facebook page read.

The "commercial" for the burger accompanying the post states the new lunch item is "Ground Beef... Real Cheese... Tomato Ketchup... Baked Into a Burger... LIke a Delicious Meatloaf Sandwich."

The ad bosts the sandwich has "real bits of cheese in every bite."

The commercial includes actor Will Ferrell's character, Chaz from the movie "Wedding Crashers," yelling "Mom, the meatloaf!"

Comments on the post were mixed at best. While some said the sandwich was "yum," most were a little hesitant about the idea.

The official student review of the new sandwich has not been released.

