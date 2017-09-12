Hickory cardboard recycling facility fire under investigation

No injuries were reported in a fire at a Hickory cardboard recycling facility Monday night.

Hickory firefighters say they were on their way back to the station around 8:32 p.m. when they noticed a fire at the recycling facility in 10th Street Place NW.

Additional firefighters were called to assist in extinguishing the fire and the roadway was blocked for a time.

Firefighters say they arrived to find burning bales of cardboard inside the building. The fire was controlled by 9:02 p.m.

Catawba County EMS provided medical help to firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

