Man wanted in robbery at University City area convenience store

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man is wanted in a convenience store robbery in the University City area. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man went into the Speedway on University City Boulevard, assaulted the clerk and took money from the register before fleeing. 

It happened around 10 p.m. last Thursday.

The robber is described as a black male with a medium build who was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

