Two men wanted in Rock Hill convenience store robbery

Two men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in York County on Sunday.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, the armed robbery occurred at the Springdale Superette convenience store on Springdale Road in Rock Hill around 9:30 p.m.

The store owner said he and his wife were inside when the two masked men came in and demanded a cash box. The owner said when he tried to fight off the robbers, one of the men attempted to stab him multiple times.

The store owner suffered a small cut on his face.

Deputies say they are looking for two white men who are between 18-years-old and 25-years-old, 5'08" to 6'0", and 150 to 180 pounds.

One man was wearing pink shorts with a camouflage jacket and the other man was wearing an American Eagle Hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and gray shoes.

Both men were wearing gloves.

Deputies say they found money and clothing worn by the suspects while attempting to locate them.

If you can identify the two men involved, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

