Ernie's 2 Minute Grill Recipes: Kabobs

-
Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.More >> Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.More >> From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.More >>
-
Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Simple solutions for healthier cooking.More >> Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy! More >> A pinch of this, a dab of that... click here for a printable conversion chart.More >> Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference! More >> Money Saving IdeasMore >> Money saving ideas to bet on.More >>
Recipes presented by Robert Adler, Ernie's Smokehouse BBQ
“Football season begins this week and that means tailgating either at the game or watching parties at home. Football also means meat, chicken, seafood, and other big eats on the menu. A successful tailgate means it’s time to step up your game to impress your guests.
In Ernie’s 2 Minute Grill we’ll talk about some ideas and tools to step up your tailgate game and score with your guests. Kabobs are a great way to put a whole meal on a stick, and put out ingredients to satisfy your guest’s culinary requirements. Today we have Ribbon Steak Asian Kabobs and Cajun Shrimp Kabobs, with healthy vegetables and potatoes, for a complete meal on a stick.”