Alexander Co sheriff arrests man, woman accused of larceny

A man and woman are accused of trying to steal a four-wheeler from a home in Alexander County Friday.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Ryan Kirby and 33-year-old Tiffany Diane Huffman allegedly tried to steal a four-wheeler from a home on Friendship Ridge Road around 4:15 a.m. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman saw the suspects and reportedly "ordered them to stop."

Deputies say Kirby refused to obey Bowman and a struggle then ensued. Bowman placed his weapon in his vehicle to "keep it out of the suspect's reach." Sheriff Bowman was then able to restrain Kirby until another officer arrived.

Kirby was charged with felony larceny, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of stolen property, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, resist, obstruct, delay and possession of burglary tools. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $85,000 secured bond.

Huffman was charged with felony larceny and possession of burglary tools. She as placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.

Both suspects had their first court appearances Monday.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.