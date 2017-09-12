Alexander Co sheriff arrests man, woman accused of larceny - | WBTV Charlotte

Alexander Co sheriff arrests man, woman accused of larceny

Kirby Kirby
Huffman Huffman
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A man and woman are accused of trying to steal a four-wheeler from a home in Alexander County Friday. 

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Ryan Kirby and 33-year-old Tiffany Diane Huffman allegedly tried to steal a four-wheeler from a home on Friendship Ridge Road around 4:15 a.m. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman saw the suspects and reportedly "ordered them to stop."

Deputies say Kirby refused to obey Bowman and a struggle then ensued. Bowman placed his weapon in his vehicle to "keep it out of the suspect's reach." Sheriff Bowman was then able to restrain Kirby until another officer arrived. 

Kirby was charged with felony larceny, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of stolen property, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, resist, obstruct, delay and possession of burglary tools. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $85,000 secured bond. 

Huffman was charged with felony larceny and possession of burglary tools. She as placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond. 

Both suspects had their first court appearances Monday. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Alexander Co sheriff arrests man, woman accused of larceny

    Alexander Co sheriff arrests man, woman accused of larceny

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-09-12 16:19:22 GMT

    A man and a woman are accused of trying to steal a four-wheeler from a home in Alexander County Friday.  According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Ryan Kirby and 33-year-old Tiffany Diane Huffman allegedly tried to steal an four-wheeler from a home on Friendship Ridge Road around 4:15 a.m. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman saw the suspects and "ordered them to stop." Deputies say Kirby refused to obey Bowman and a struggle ensued. Bowman plac...

    More >>

    A man and a woman are accused of trying to steal a four-wheeler from a home in Alexander County Friday.  According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Ryan Kirby and 33-year-old Tiffany Diane Huffman allegedly tried to steal an four-wheeler from a home on Friendship Ridge Road around 4:15 a.m. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman saw the suspects and "ordered them to stop." Deputies say Kirby refused to obey Bowman and a struggle ensued. Bowman plac...

    More >>

  • Polls open today in mayoral, council primaries. Here's what you need to know.

    Polls open today in mayoral, council primaries. Here's what you need to know.

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 12:17 PM EDT2017-09-12 16:17:31 GMT
    Voters line the machines at Precinct 008 at Myers Park Traditional School during a recent primary. (David T. Foster III | Charlotte Observer)Voters line the machines at Precinct 008 at Myers Park Traditional School during a recent primary. (David T. Foster III | Charlotte Observer)

    The primaries will essentially choose council members from three districts where there’s no general election.

    More >>

    The primaries will essentially choose council members from three districts where there’s no general election.

    More >>

  • Six men arrested in child predator sting operation in Lincoln County

    Six men arrested in child predator sting operation in Lincoln County

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-09-12 15:49:03 GMT
    (Lincolnton Police Department)(Lincolnton Police Department)

    Six men were arrested after a two month long undercover operation where detectives portrayed a child on social media.  According to the Lincolnton Police Department, the people were arrested after they arrived to a pre-determined location to the meet the undercover detectives, who were posing as minors, to have an "unlawful sexual relationship." The six men were each taken to the Lincoln County Jail.  Robert Richard Quigg, of Valdese, was charged with two counts...

    More >>

    Six men were arrested after a two month long undercover operation where detectives portrayed a child on social media.  According to the Lincolnton Police Department, the people were arrested after they arrived to a pre-determined location to the meet the undercover detectives, who were posing as minors, to have an "unlawful sexual relationship." The six men were each taken to the Lincoln County Jail.  Robert Richard Quigg, of Valdese, was charged with two counts...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly