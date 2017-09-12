WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Confederate Monuments

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

Recently, a group of protestors tore down the Confederate Soldiers Monument in Durham. Four were arrested and charged with felonies.

Confederate monuments like the one toppled in Durham are scattered across the South, including Charlotte.

Governor Cooper has offered his solution, saying he wants to keep North Carolinians safe and give authority back to local cities and counties to remove or relocate monuments.

If the legislature supports his plan, communities in our viewing area will have a decision to make. The WBTV Editorial Board does not believe we should erase history, but we also understand that some history belongs in a museum and not on a pedestal.

What do you believe? Should memorials and monuments honoring Confederate soldiers be displayed on public property to be protected and maintained by tax dollars? We think that is a fair question that deserves a carefully considered answer in each community.

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.