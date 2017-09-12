Six men arrested in child predator sting operation in Lincoln Co - | WBTV Charlotte

Six men arrested in child predator sting operation in Lincoln County

(Lincolnton Police Department) (Lincolnton Police Department)
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Six men were arrested for reportedly trying to meet children to have an "unlawful sexual relationship," police say.  The men were arrested during a two month long undercover operation where detectives portrayed themselves as children on social media. 

According to the Lincolnton Police Department, the men were arrested after they reportedly arrived to a pre-determined location to the meet the undercover detectives, who were posing as minors.

Police released this statement Tuesday:

"Parents are strongly encouraged to go through each follower and friend on their child social media account and make sure your child knows them, if not that person needs to be deleted. Parents must also be extremely cautious of fake and cloned profiles of people on social media. Parents must also be aware of what their child is doing on their smart phones and tablets."

The six men were each taken to the Lincoln County Jail. 

  • Robert Richard Quigg, of Valdese, was charged with two counts of soliciting a minor for sex and appearing. Police say Quigg was already listed as a registered sex offender. He was given a $100,000 bond. 
  • Loy Everette Huckle, of Dallas, was charged with one count of soliciting a minor for sex and appearing and one count of disseminating obscene material to a minor. 
  • Devin Cole Mayberry, of Statesville, was charged with one count of soliciting a minor for sex and appearing. 
  • Timothy Harold Purley, of Newton, was charged with soliciting a minor for sex and appearing. He was given a $25,000 bond. 
  • Michael Lee Williams, of Polkton, was charged with soliciting a minor for sex and appearing. He was given a $25,000 bond. 
  • James Frederick Turner, of Charlotte, was charged with two counts of soliciting a minor and appearing for sex and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say more charges are possible. 

If you have any questions about this case, you can call Lincolnton-Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-726-8909. All calls made to Crime stoppers can be made anonymously and the caller is eligible for up to a $1,000.00 reward if the information provided leads to an arrest.  

